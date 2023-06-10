Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 78

High one year ago 74

Normal 80

Record: 2020 94

Low temperature 46

Low one year ago 57

Normal 59

Record: 1913 40

Maumee stage 1.5 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 3

For June 8

Rainfall

For Friday none

For June trace (−1.43)

For the year 17.79 inches (0.63)

Relative humidity

Highest 74% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 27% at 4 p.m.

Average 51%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:08 a.m.

Sunset 9:12 p.m.

Moonset 1:19 p.m.

Moonrise 2:29 a.m. Sunday

Last Quarter

Today

New Moon

June 18

First Quarter

June 26

Full Moon

July 3