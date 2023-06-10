Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 78
High one year ago 74
Normal 80
Record: 2020 94
Low temperature 46
Low one year ago 57
Normal 59
Record: 1913 40
Maumee stage 1.5 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 3
For June 8
Rainfall
For Friday none
For June trace (−1.43)
For the year 17.79 inches (0.63)
Relative humidity
Highest 74% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 27% at 4 p.m.
Average 51%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:08 a.m.
Sunset 9:12 p.m.
Moonset 1:19 p.m.
Moonrise 2:29 a.m. Sunday
Last Quarter
Today
New Moon
June 18
First Quarter
June 26
Full Moon
July 3