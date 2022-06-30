Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 87
High one year ago 91
Normal 84
Record: 1952 99
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 71
Normal 63
Record: 1923 46
Maumee stage 7.99 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 7
For June 216
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For June 3.26 inches (−1.09)
For the year 15.82 inches (−4.26)
Relative humidity
Highest 75% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 35% at 2 p.m.
Average 55%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:12 a.m.
Sunset 9:17 p.m.
Moonrise 7:11 a.m.
Moonset 10:14 p.m.
First Quarter
July 6
Full Moon
July 13
Last Quarter
July 20
New Moon
July 28