Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 40

High one year ago 39

Normal 33

Record: 1939 59

Low temperature 26

Low one year ago 17

Normal 19

Record: 1999 −9

Maumee stage 4.18 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 32

For January 235

Rainfall

For Monday none

For January 0.38 inches (−0.44)

For the year 0.38 inches (−0.44)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For January 0.1 inch (−2.8)

Since July 1 7.1 inches (−5.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:05 a.m.

Sunset 5:31 p.m.

Moonset 10:33 a.m.

Moonrise 9:08 p.m.

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb.5