Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 40
High one year ago 39
Normal 33
Record: 1939 59
Low temperature 26
Low one year ago 17
Normal 19
Record: 1999 −9
Maumee stage 4.18 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 32
For January 235
Rainfall
For Monday none
For January 0.38 inches (−0.44)
For the year 0.38 inches (−0.44)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For January 0.1 inch (−2.8)
Since July 1 7.1 inches (−5.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:05 a.m.
Sunset 5:31 p.m.
Moonset 10:33 a.m.
Moonrise 9:08 p.m.
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28
Full Moon
Feb.5