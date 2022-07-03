Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 86

High one year ago 76

Normal 84

Record: 1955 100

Low temperature 62

Low one year ago 59

Normal 64

Record: 1904 38

Maumee stage 7.97 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 9

For July 23

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For July trace (−0.26)

For the year 15.82 inches (−4.65)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 33% at 6 p.m.

Average 65%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:14 a.m.

Sunset 9:16 p.m.

Moonrise 10:16 a.m.

Moonset 12:24 a.m. Monday

First Quarter

July 6

Full Moon

July 13

Last Quarter

July 20

New Moon

July 28