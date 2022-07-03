Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 86
High one year ago 76
Normal 84
Record: 1955 100
Low temperature 62
Low one year ago 59
Normal 64
Record: 1904 38
Maumee stage 7.97 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 9
For July 23
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For July trace (−0.26)
For the year 15.82 inches (−4.65)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 33% at 6 p.m.
Average 65%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:14 a.m.
Sunset 9:16 p.m.
Moonrise 10:16 a.m.
Moonset 12:24 a.m. Monday
First Quarter
July 6
Full Moon
July 13
Last Quarter
July 20
New Moon
July 28