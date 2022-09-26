Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 67
High one year ago 68
Normal 73
Record: 1908 92
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 48
Normal 32
Record: YEAR 1942
Maumee stage 1.65 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 3
For September 32
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.17 inches
For September 1.92 inches (−0.66)
For the year 27.34 inches (−3.30)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 7 p.m.
Lowest 63% at 1 a.m.
Average 78%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:32 a.m.
Sunset 7:30 p.m.
Moonrise 8:08 a.m.
Moonset 8:07 p.m.
First Quarter
Oct. 2
Full Moon
Oct. 9
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25