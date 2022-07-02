Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 91
High one year ago 83
Normal 84
Record: 1910 99
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 92
Normal 64
Record: 1950 46
Maumee stage 1.9 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 14
For July 14
Rainfall
For Friday trace
For July trace (−0.13)
For the year 15.82 inches (−4.52)
Relative humidity
Highest 79% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 38% at midnight
Average 59%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:13 a.m.
Sunset 9:17 p.m.
Moonrise 9:13 a.m.
Moonset 11:58 p.m.
First Quarter
July 6
Full Moon
July 13
Last Quarter
July 20
New Moon
July 28