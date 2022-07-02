Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 91

High one year ago 83

Normal 84

Record: 1910 99

Low temperature 67

Low one year ago 92

Normal 64

Record: 1950 46

Maumee stage 1.9 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 14

For July 14

Rainfall

For Friday trace

For July trace (−0.13)

For the year 15.82 inches (−4.52)

Relative humidity

Highest 79% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 38% at midnight

Average 59%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:13 a.m.

Sunset 9:17 p.m.

Moonrise 9:13 a.m.

Moonset 11:58 p.m.

First Quarter

July 6

Full Moon

July 13

Last Quarter

July 20

New Moon

July 28