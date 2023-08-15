Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 73

High one year ago 72

Normal 82

Record: 1910, 1947, 1995 95

Low temperature 66

Low one year ago 62

Normal 62

Record: 1964 41

Maumee stage 2.27 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 5

For August 8

Rainfall

For Monday 0.06 inch

For August 1.98 inches (0.25)

For the year 26.44 inches (0.45)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 4 p.m.

Lowest 73% at 1 p.m.

Average 83%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:50 a.m.

Sunset 8:40 p.m.

Moonset 8:47 p.m.

Moonrise 6:48 a.m. Wednesday

New Moon

Aug. 16

First Quarter

Aug. 24

Full Moon

Aug. 30

Last Quarter

Sept. 6