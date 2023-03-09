Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 47

High one year ago 36

Normal 44

Record: 2000 79

Low temperature 27

Low one year ago 30

Normal 27

Record: 1943 −9

Maumee stage 13.43 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 28

For March 185

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For March 1.18 inches (0.52)

For the year 8.09 inches (2.83)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For March 0.6 inch (−1.1)

Since July 1 18.2 inches (−11.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:03 a.m.

Sunset 6:41 p.m.

Moonrise 8:08 a.m.

Moonset 9:01 p.m.

Last Quarter

March 14

New Moon

March 21

First Quarter

March 28

Full Moon

April 6