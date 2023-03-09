Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 47
High one year ago 36
Normal 44
Record: 2000 79
Low temperature 27
Low one year ago 30
Normal 27
Record: 1943 −9
Maumee stage 13.43 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 28
For March 185
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For March 1.18 inches (0.52)
For the year 8.09 inches (2.83)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For March 0.6 inch (−1.1)
Since July 1 18.2 inches (−11.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:03 a.m.
Sunset 6:41 p.m.
Moonrise 8:08 a.m.
Moonset 9:01 p.m.
Last Quarter
March 14
New Moon
March 21
First Quarter
March 28
Full Moon
April 6