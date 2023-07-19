Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 85
Normal 84
Record: 1904 97
Low temperature 58
Low one year ago 67
Normal 64
Record: 1899 50
Maumee stage 1.91 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 5
For July 162
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For July 2.75 inches (0.32)
For the year 21.93 inches (−0.71)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 44% at 6 p.m.
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:24 a.m.
Sunset 9:08 p.m.
Moonrise 7:53 a.m.
Moonset 10:43 p.m.
First Quarter
July 25
Full Moon
Aug. 1
Last Quarter
Aug. 8
New Moon
Aug. 16