Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 85

Normal 84

Record: 1904 97

Low temperature 58

Low one year ago 67

Normal 64

Record: 1899 50

Maumee stage 1.91 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 5

For July 162

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For July 2.75 inches (0.32)

For the year 21.93 inches (−0.71)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 44% at 6 p.m.

Average 72%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:24 a.m.

Sunset 9:08 p.m.

Moonrise 7:53 a.m.

Moonset 10:43 p.m.

First Quarter

July 25

Full Moon

Aug. 1

Last Quarter

Aug. 8

New Moon

Aug. 16