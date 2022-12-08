Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 46

High one year ago 24

Normal 40

Record: 1951 63

Low temperature 42

Low one year ago 17

Normal 26

Record: 1964, 1977 −1

Maumee stage 1.94 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 21

For December 204

Rainfall

For Wednesday trace

For December 0.01 inch (−0.58)

For the year 37.60 inches (−6.57)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For December none (−1.3)

Since July 1 4.2 inches (0.9)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:53 a.m.

Sunset 5:12 p.m.

Moonset 8:31 a.m.

Moonrise 5:24 p.m.

Last Quarter

Dec. 16

New Moon

Dec. 23

First Quarter

Dec. 29

Full Moon

Jan. 6