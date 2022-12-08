Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 46
High one year ago 24
Normal 40
Record: 1951 63
Low temperature 42
Low one year ago 17
Normal 26
Record: 1964, 1977 −1
Maumee stage 1.94 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 21
For December 204
Rainfall
For Wednesday trace
For December 0.01 inch (−0.58)
For the year 37.60 inches (−6.57)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For December none (−1.3)
Since July 1 4.2 inches (0.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:53 a.m.
Sunset 5:12 p.m.
Moonset 8:31 a.m.
Moonrise 5:24 p.m.
Last Quarter
Dec. 16
New Moon
Dec. 23
First Quarter
Dec. 29
Full Moon
Jan. 6