Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 67

High one year ago 83

Normal 75

Record: 2012 93

Low temperature 43

Low one year ago 56

Normal 54

Record: 1925 33

Maumee stage 2.6 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 10

For May 164

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For May 4.06 inches (0.46)

For the year 17.79 inches (3.04)

Relative humidity

Highest 60% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 29% at 6 p.m.

Average 45%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:13 a.m.

Sunset 9:01 p.m.

Moonrise 12:14 p.m.

Moonset 2:38 a.m. Saturday

First Quarter

May 27

Full Moon

June 3

Last Quarter

June 10

New Moon

June 18