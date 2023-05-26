Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 67
High one year ago 83
Normal 75
Record: 2012 93
Low temperature 43
Low one year ago 56
Normal 54
Record: 1925 33
Maumee stage 2.6 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 10
For May 164
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For May 4.06 inches (0.46)
For the year 17.79 inches (3.04)
Relative humidity
Highest 60% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 29% at 6 p.m.
Average 45%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:13 a.m.
Sunset 9:01 p.m.
Moonrise 12:14 p.m.
Moonset 2:38 a.m. Saturday
First Quarter
May 27
Full Moon
June 3
Last Quarter
June 10
New Moon
June 18