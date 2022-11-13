Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 41
High one year ago 48
Normal 51
Record: 1964 72
Low temperature 30
Low one year ago 33
Normal 34
Record: 2019 9
Maumee stage 1.6 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 29
For November 141
Rainfall
For Saturday 0.21 inch
For November 0.23 inch (−0.92)
For the year 29.35 inches (−5.85)
Snowfall
For Saturday 1.9 inches
For November 1.9 inches (1.5)
Since July 1 2.6 inches (2.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:25 a.m.
Sunset 5:23 p.m.
Moonset 12:24 p.m.
Moonrise 9:18 p.m.
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23
First Quarter
Nov. 30
Full Moon
Dec. 7