Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 41

High one year ago 48

Normal 51

Record: 1964 72

Low temperature 30

Low one year ago 33

Normal 34

Record: 2019 9

Maumee stage 1.6 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 29

For November 141

Rainfall

For Saturday 0.21 inch

For November 0.23 inch (−0.92)

For the year 29.35 inches (−5.85)

Snowfall

For Saturday 1.9 inches

For November 1.9 inches (1.5)

Since July 1 2.6 inches (2.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:25 a.m.

Sunset 5:23 p.m.

Moonset 12:24 p.m.

Moonrise 9:18 p.m.

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23

First Quarter

Nov. 30

Full Moon

Dec. 7