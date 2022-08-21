Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 78

High one year ago 86

Normal 82

Record: 1962 101

Low temperature 62

Low one year ago 65

Normal 61

Record: 1908 46

Maumee stage 8.08 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 5

For August 148

Rainfall

For Saturday 0.35 inch

For August 1.90 inches (−0.57)

For the year 24.06 inches (−2.67)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at noon

Lowest 69% at 9 a.m.

Average 81%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:57 a.m.

Sunset 8:30 p.m.

Moonset 5:16 p.m.

Moonrise 2:05 a.m. Monday

New Moon

Aug. 27

First Quarter

Sept. 3

Full Moon

Sept. 10

Last Quarter

Sept. 17