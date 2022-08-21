Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 78
High one year ago 86
Normal 82
Record: 1962 101
Low temperature 62
Low one year ago 65
Normal 61
Record: 1908 46
Maumee stage 8.08 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 5
For August 148
Rainfall
For Saturday 0.35 inch
For August 1.90 inches (−0.57)
For the year 24.06 inches (−2.67)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at noon
Lowest 69% at 9 a.m.
Average 81%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:57 a.m.
Sunset 8:30 p.m.
Moonset 5:16 p.m.
Moonrise 2:05 a.m. Monday
New Moon
Aug. 27
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17