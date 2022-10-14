Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 59

High one year ago 77

Normal 65

Record: 1899, 1975 84

Low temperature 44

Low one year ago 48

Normal 44

Record: 1908, 1988 26

Maumee stage 7.72 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 13

For October 130

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.02 inch

For October 0.15 inch (−1.10)

For the year 27.53 inches (−4.82)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 1 a.m.

Lowest 34% at 3 p.m.

Average 66%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:51 a.m.

Sunset 7:02 p.m.

Moonset 12:55 p.m.

Moonrise 9:51 p.m.

Last Quarter

Oct. 17

New Moon

Oct. 25

First Quarter

Nov. 1

Full Moon

Nov. 8