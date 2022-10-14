Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 59
High one year ago 77
Normal 65
Record: 1899, 1975 84
Low temperature 44
Low one year ago 48
Normal 44
Record: 1908, 1988 26
Maumee stage 7.72 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 13
For October 130
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.02 inch
For October 0.15 inch (−1.10)
For the year 27.53 inches (−4.82)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 1 a.m.
Lowest 34% at 3 p.m.
Average 66%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:51 a.m.
Sunset 7:02 p.m.
Moonset 12:55 p.m.
Moonrise 9:51 p.m.
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8