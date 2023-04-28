Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 62
High one year ago 52
Normal 66
Record: 1899, 1986, 1990 85
Low temperature 33
Low one year ago 31
Normal 44
Record: 1976, 2012 28
Maumee stage 2.59 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 17
For April 379
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For April 1.17 inches (−2.19)
For the year 12.94 inches (2.17)
Relative humidity
Highest 75% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 30% at 3 p.m.
Average 53%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:43 a.m.
Sunset 8:34 p.m.
Moonrise 1:24 p.m.
Moonset 4:12 a.m. Saturday
Full Moon
May 5
Last Quarter
May 12
New Moon
May 19
First Quarter
May 27