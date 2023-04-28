Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 62

High one year ago 52

Normal 66

Record: 1899, 1986, 1990 85

Low temperature 33

Low one year ago 31

Normal 44

Record: 1976, 2012 28

Maumee stage 2.59 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 17

For April 379

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For April 1.17 inches (−2.19)

For the year 12.94 inches (2.17)

Relative humidity

Highest 75% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 30% at 3 p.m.

Average 53%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:43 a.m.

Sunset 8:34 p.m.

Moonrise 1:24 p.m.

Moonset 4:12 a.m. Saturday

Full Moon

May 5

Last Quarter

May 12

New Moon

May 19

First Quarter

May 27