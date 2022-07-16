Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 86

Normal 84

Record: 1980 101

Low temperature 60

Low one year ago 69

Normal 64

Record: 1987 50

Maumee stage 8.21 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 6

For July 129

Rainfall

For Friday 0.21 inch

For July 3.78 inches (1.74)

For the year 19.60 inches (−2.65)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 7 p.m.

Lowest 54% at 10 a.m.

Average 75%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:22 a.m.

Sunset 9:11 p.m.

Moonset 9:36 a.m.

Moonrise 11:42 p.m.

Last Quarter

July 20

New Moon

July 28

First Quarter

Aug. 5

Full Moon

Aug. 11