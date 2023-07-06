Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 91

High one year ago 92

Normal 84

Record: 2012 101

Low temperature 67

Low one year ago 68

Normal 64

Record: 1967, 1979, 1997 48

Maumee stage 2.46 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 14

For July 61

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For July 1.10 inches (0.43)

For the year 20.28 inches (−0.60)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 45% at 2 p.m.

Average 68%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:15 a.m.

Sunset 9:16 p.m.

Moonset 9:48 a.m.

Moonrise 12:07 a.m. Friday

Last Quarter

July 9

New Moon

July 17

First Quarter

July 25

Full Moon

Aug. 1