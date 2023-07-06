Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 91
High one year ago 92
Normal 84
Record: 2012 101
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 68
Normal 64
Record: 1967, 1979, 1997 48
Maumee stage 2.46 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 14
For July 61
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For July 1.10 inches (0.43)
For the year 20.28 inches (−0.60)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 45% at 2 p.m.
Average 68%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:15 a.m.
Sunset 9:16 p.m.
Moonset 9:48 a.m.
Moonrise 12:07 a.m. Friday
Last Quarter
July 9
New Moon
July 17
First Quarter
July 25
Full Moon
Aug. 1