Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 64
High one year ago 79
Normal 73
Record: 1908 92
Low temperature 50
Low one year ago 45
Normal 50
Record: 1907 30
Maumee stage 7.81 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 8
For September 40
Rainfall
For Monday 0.01 inch
For September 1.93 inches (−0.74)
For the year 27.35 inches (−3.38)
Relative humidity
Highest 89% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 52% at 2 p.m.
Average 71%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:33 a.m.
Sunset 7:29 p.m.
Moonrise 9:16 a.m.
Moonset 8:31 p.m.
First Quarter
Oct. 2
Full Moon
Oct. 9
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25