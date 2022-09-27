Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 64

High one year ago 79

Normal 73

Record: 1908 92

Low temperature 50

Low one year ago 45

Normal 50

Record: 1907 30

Maumee stage 7.81 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 8

For September 40

Rainfall

For Monday 0.01 inch

For September 1.93 inches (−0.74)

For the year 27.35 inches (−3.38)

Relative humidity

Highest 89% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 52% at 2 p.m.

Average 71%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:33 a.m.

Sunset 7:29 p.m.

Moonrise 9:16 a.m.

Moonset 8:31 p.m.

First Quarter

Oct. 2

Full Moon

Oct. 9

Last Quarter

Oct. 17

New Moon

Oct. 25