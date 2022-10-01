Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 68
High one year ago 78
Normal 71
Record: 2019 89
Low temperature 37
Low one year ago 48
Normal 48
Record: 1899 31
Maumee stage 7.79 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 12
For September 93
Rainfall
For Friday none
For September 1.96 inches (−1.08)
For the year 27.38 inches (−3.72)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 1 a.m.
Lowest 47% at 2 p.m.
Average 70%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:37 a.m.
Sunset 7:23 p.m.
Moonrise 2:06 p.m.
Moonset 10:58 p.m.
First Quarter
Oct. 2
Full Moon
Oct. 9
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25