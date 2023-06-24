Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 78
High one year ago 85
Normal 83
Record: 1910 98
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 61
Normal 62
Record: 1902 39
Maumee stage 1.8 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 7
For June 103
Rainfall
For Friday none
For June 0.89 inch (−2.61)
For the year 18.68 inches (−0.55)
Relative humidity
Highest 78% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 56% at 3 p.m.
Average 67%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:09 a.m.
Sunset 9:16 p.m.
Moonset 1:03 a.m.
Moonrise 12:06 p.m.
First Quarter
June 26
Full Moon
July 3
Last Quarter
July 9
New Moon
July 17