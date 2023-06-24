Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 78

High one year ago 85

Normal 83

Record: 1910 98

Low temperature 65

Low one year ago 61

Normal 62

Record: 1902 39

Maumee stage 1.8 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 7

For June 103

Rainfall

For Friday none

For June 0.89 inch (−2.61)

For the year 18.68 inches (−0.55)

Relative humidity

Highest 78% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 56% at 3 p.m.

Average 67%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:09 a.m.

Sunset 9:16 p.m.

Moonset 1:03 a.m.

Moonrise 12:06 p.m.

First Quarter

June 26

Full Moon

July 3

Last Quarter

July 9

New Moon

July 17