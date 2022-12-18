Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 29
High one year ago 41
Normal 37
Record: 1984 58
Low temperature 25
Low one year ago 27
Normal 34
Record: 1989 −11
Maumee stage 2.00 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 38
For December 500
Rainfall
For Saturday trace
For December 0.68 inch (−0.66)
For the year 31.70 inches (−6.65)
Snowfall
For Saturday 0.2 inch
For December 0.5 inch (−3.2)
Since July 1 4.7 inches (−1.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8 a.m.
Sunset 5:13 p.m.
Moonset 1:56 p.m.
Moonrise 3:34 a.m. Monday
New Moon
Dec. 23
First Quarter
Dec. 29
Full Moon
Jan. 8
Last Quarter
Jan. 14