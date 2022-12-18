Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 29

High one year ago 41

Normal 37

Record: 1984 58

Low temperature 25

Low one year ago 27

Normal 34

Record: 1989 −11

Maumee stage 2.00 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 38

For December 500

Rainfall

For Saturday trace

For December 0.68 inch (−0.66)

For the year 31.70 inches (−6.65)

Snowfall

For Saturday 0.2 inch

For December 0.5 inch (−3.2)

Since July 1 4.7 inches (−1.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8 a.m.

Sunset 5:13 p.m.

Moonset 1:56 p.m.

Moonrise 3:34 a.m. Monday

New Moon

Dec. 23

First Quarter

Dec. 29

Full Moon

Jan. 8

Last Quarter

Jan. 14