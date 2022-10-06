Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 77

High one year ago 77

Normal 69

Record: 1900 89

Low temperature 40

Low one year ago 63

Normal 46

Record: 1965 28

Maumee stage 7.75 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 6

For October 44

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For October none (−0.49)

For the year 27.38 inches (−4.21)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 18% at 4 p.m.

Average 56%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:43 a.m.

Sunset 7:14 p.m.

Moonrise 6:05 p.m.

Moonset 4:55 a.m.

Full Moon

Oct. 9

Last Quarter

Oct. 17

New Moon

Oct. 25

First Quarter

Nov. 1