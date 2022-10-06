Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 77
Normal 69
Record: 1900 89
Low temperature 40
Low one year ago 63
Normal 46
Record: 1965 28
Maumee stage 7.75 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 6
For October 44
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For October none (−0.49)
For the year 27.38 inches (−4.21)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 18% at 4 p.m.
Average 56%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:43 a.m.
Sunset 7:14 p.m.
Moonrise 6:05 p.m.
Moonset 4:55 a.m.
Full Moon
Oct. 9
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1