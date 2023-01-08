Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 34
High one year ago 20
Normal 33
Record: 2008 66
Low temperature 26
Low one year ago 5
Normal 19
Record: 1970, 2014 −15
Maumee stage 5.25 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 35
For January 168
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For January 0.38 inch (−0.26)
For the year 0.38 inch (−0.26)
Snowfall
For Saturday none
For January 0.1 inch (−2.1)
Since July 1 7.1 inches (−4.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:05 a.m.
Sunset 5:29 p.m.
Moonset 9:36 a.m.
Moonrise 7:01 p.m.
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28
Full Moon
Feb. 5