Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 34

High one year ago 20

Normal 33

Record: 2008 66

Low temperature 26

Low one year ago 5

Normal 19

Record: 1970, 2014 −15

Maumee stage 5.25 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 35

For January 168

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For January 0.38 inch (−0.26)

For the year 0.38 inch (−0.26)

Snowfall

For Saturday none

For January 0.1 inch (−2.1)

Since July 1 7.1 inches (−4.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:05 a.m.

Sunset 5:29 p.m.

Moonset 9:36 a.m.

Moonrise 7:01 p.m.

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb. 5