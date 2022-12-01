Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 56
High one year ago 49
Normal 43
Record: 1934 65
Low temperature 27
Low one year ago 28
Normal 28
Record: 1958 −1
Maumee stage 2.40 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 23
For November 655
Precipitation
For Wednesday 0.25 inch
For November 1.90 inches (−1.06)
For the year 31.02 inches (−5.99)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For November 3.7 inches (1.8)
Since July 1 4.4 inches (2.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:46 a.m.
Sunset 5:13 p.m.
Moonrise 2:05 p.m.
Moonset 1:58 a.m. Friday
Full Moon
Dec. 7
Last Quarter
Dec. 16
New Moon
Dec. 23
First Quarter
Dec. 29