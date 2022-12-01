Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 56

High one year ago 49

Normal 43

Record: 1934 65

Low temperature 27

Low one year ago 28

Normal 28

Record: 1958 −1

Maumee stage 2.40 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 23

For November 655

Precipitation

For Wednesday 0.25 inch

For November 1.90 inches (−1.06)

For the year 31.02 inches (−5.99)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For November 3.7 inches (1.8)

Since July 1 4.4 inches (2.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:46 a.m.

Sunset 5:13 p.m.

Moonrise 2:05 p.m.

Moonset 1:58 a.m. Friday

Full Moon

Dec. 7

Last Quarter

Dec. 16

New Moon

Dec. 23

First Quarter

Dec. 29