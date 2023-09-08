Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 73

High one year ago 80

Normal 79

Record: 1939 99

Low temperature 65

Low one year ago 57

Normal 57

Record: 1962 41

Maumee stage 1.43 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 4

For September 59

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For September 0.06 inch (−0.69)

For the year 27 inches (−1.81)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 71% at 6 p.m.

Average 82%

Skywatch

Sunrise7:13 a.m.

Sunset 8:01 p.m.

Moonset 4:57 p.m.

Moonrise 1:35 a.m. Saturday

New Moon

Sept. 14

First Quarter

Sept. 22

Full Moon

Sept. 29

Last Quarter

Oct. 6