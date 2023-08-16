Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 69
High one year ago 79
Normal 82
Record: 1965 95
Low temperature 63
Low one year ago 62
Normal 62
Record: 1962, 2014 43
Maumee stage 1.94 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 1
For August 81
Rainfall
For Tuesday 0.02 inch
For August 2.00 inches (0.14)
For the year 26.46 inches (0.34)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 76% at 7 p.m.
Average 87%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:51 a.m.
Sunset 8:38 p.m.
Moonrise 6:48 a.m.
Moonset 9:11 p.m.
New Moon
Today
First Quarter
Aug. 24
Full Moon
Aug. 30
Last Quarter
Sept. 6