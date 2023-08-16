Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 69

High one year ago 79

Normal 82

Record: 1965 95

Low temperature 63

Low one year ago 62

Normal 62

Record: 1962, 2014 43

Maumee stage 1.94 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 1

For August 81

Rainfall

For Tuesday 0.02 inch

For August 2.00 inches (0.14)

For the year 26.46 inches (0.34)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 76% at 7 p.m.

Average 87%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:51 a.m.

Sunset 8:38 p.m.

Moonrise 6:48 a.m.

Moonset 9:11 p.m.

New Moon

Today

First Quarter

Aug. 24

Full Moon

Aug. 30

Last Quarter

Sept. 6