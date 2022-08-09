Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 89
High one year ago 88
Normal 83
Record: 1941 96
Low temperature 74
Low one year ago 64
Normal 62
Record: 1904 42
Maumee stage 8.97 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 17
For August 106
Rainfall
For Monday 0.38 inch
For August 1.26 inches (0.29)
For the year 23.42 inches (−1.81)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 1 a.m.
Lowest 63% at 4 p.m.
Average 80%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:45 a.m.
Sunset 8:47 p.m.
Moonrise 7:31 p.m.
Moonset 4:29 a.m. Wednesday
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug. 19
New Moon
Aug. 27
First Quarter
Sept. 3