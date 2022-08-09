Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 89

High one year ago 88

Normal 83

Record: 1941 96

Low temperature 74

Low one year ago 64

Normal 62

Record: 1904 42

Maumee stage 8.97 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 17

For August 106

Rainfall

For Monday 0.38 inch

For August 1.26 inches (0.29)

For the year 23.42 inches (−1.81)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 1 a.m.

Lowest 63% at 4 p.m.

Average 80%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:45 a.m.

Sunset 8:47 p.m.

Moonrise 7:31 p.m.

Moonset 4:29 a.m. Wednesday

Full Moon

Aug. 11

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27

First Quarter

Sept. 3