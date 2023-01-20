Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 53

High one year ago 41

Normal 32

Record: 1907 63

Low temperature 37

Low one year ago 21

Normal 18

Record: 1994 −18

Maumee stage 3.84 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 20

For January 507

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.47 inch

For January 1.60 inches (−0.07)

For the year 1.60 inches (−0.07)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For January 0.1 inch (−6.4)

Since July 1 7.1 inches (−9.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:00 a.m.

Sunset 5:42 p.m.

Moonrise 7:18 a.m.

Moonset 5:26 p.m.

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb. 5

Last Quarter

Feb. 13