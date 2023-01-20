Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 53
High one year ago 41
Normal 32
Record: 1907 63
Low temperature 37
Low one year ago 21
Normal 18
Record: 1994 −18
Maumee stage 3.84 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 20
For January 507
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.47 inch
For January 1.60 inches (−0.07)
For the year 1.60 inches (−0.07)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For January 0.1 inch (−6.4)
Since July 1 7.1 inches (−9.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:00 a.m.
Sunset 5:42 p.m.
Moonrise 7:18 a.m.
Moonset 5:26 p.m.
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28
Full Moon
Feb. 5
Last Quarter
Feb. 13