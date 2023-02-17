Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 44

High one year ago 52

Normal 37

Record: 1927, 1954 62

Low temperature 32

Low one year ago 35

Normal 21

Record: 1905 −9

Maumee stage 4.38 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 27

For February 485

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.01 inch

For February 1.04 inches (−0.06)

For the year 3.79 inches (0.15)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For February 0.1 inch (−4.7)

Since July 1 17.5 inches (−7.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:33 a.m.

Sunset 6:17 p.m.

Moonrise 6 a.m.

Moonset 2:54 p.m.

New Moon

Feb. 20

First Quarter

Feb. 27

Full Moon

March 7

Last Quarter

March 14