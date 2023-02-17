Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 44
High one year ago 52
Normal 37
Record: 1927, 1954 62
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 35
Normal 21
Record: 1905 −9
Maumee stage 4.38 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 27
For February 485
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.01 inch
For February 1.04 inches (−0.06)
For the year 3.79 inches (0.15)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For February 0.1 inch (−4.7)
Since July 1 17.5 inches (−7.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:33 a.m.
Sunset 6:17 p.m.
Moonrise 6 a.m.
Moonset 2:54 p.m.
New Moon
Feb. 20
First Quarter
Feb. 27
Full Moon
March 7
Last Quarter
March 14