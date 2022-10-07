Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 75

High one year ago 72

Normal 68

Record: 1946, 1963 89

Low temperature 45

Low one year ago 62

Normal 46

Record: 1966 28

Maumee stage 7.74 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 5

For October 49

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For October none (−0.58)

For the year 27.38 inches (−4.30)

Relative humidity

Highest 86% at midnight

Lowest 31% at 2 p.m.

Average 59%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:44 a.m.

Sunset 7:13 p.m.

Moonrise 6:32 p.m.

Moonset 6:08 a.m. Saturday

Full Moon

Oct. 9

Last Quarter

Oct. 17

New Moon

Oct. 25

First Quarter

Nov. 1