Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 75
High one year ago 72
Normal 68
Record: 1946, 1963 89
Low temperature 45
Low one year ago 62
Normal 46
Record: 1966 28
Maumee stage 7.74 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 5
For October 49
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For October none (−0.58)
For the year 27.38 inches (−4.30)
Relative humidity
Highest 86% at midnight
Lowest 31% at 2 p.m.
Average 59%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:44 a.m.
Sunset 7:13 p.m.
Moonrise 6:32 p.m.
Moonset 6:08 a.m. Saturday
Full Moon
Oct. 9
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1