Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 75

High one year ago 49

Normal 55

Record: 2003, 2015 76

Low temperature 52

Low one year ago 27

Normal 37

Record: 1951 15

Maumee stage 1.7 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 1

For November 31

Rainfall

For Friday none

For November 0.01 inch (−0.37)

For the year 29.13 inches (−5.30)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For November none

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:16 a.m.

Sunset 6:32 p.m.

Moonrise 5:22 p.m.

Moonset 5:12 a.m. Sunday

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23

First Quarter

Nov. 30