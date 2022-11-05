Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 75
High one year ago 49
Normal 55
Record: 2003, 2015 76
Low temperature 52
Low one year ago 27
Normal 37
Record: 1951 15
Maumee stage 1.7 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 1
For November 31
Rainfall
For Friday none
For November 0.01 inch (−0.37)
For the year 29.13 inches (−5.30)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For November none
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:16 a.m.
Sunset 6:32 p.m.
Moonrise 5:22 p.m.
Moonset 5:12 a.m. Sunday
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23
First Quarter
Nov. 30