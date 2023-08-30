Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 89
Normal 81
Record: 1948, 1953, 1983 95
Low temperature 51
Low one year ago 68
Normal 59
Record: 1965 38
Maumee stage 1.55 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 1
For August 169
Rainfall
For Tuesday trace
For August 2.48 inches (−1.07)
For the year 26.94 inches (−0.87)
Relative humidity
Highest 89% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 48% at 12 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:05 a.m.
Sunset 8:16 p.m.
Moonset 6:12 a.m.
Moonrise 8:30 p.m.
Full Moon
Today
Last Quarter
Sept. 6
New Moon
Sept. 14
First Quarter
Sept. 22