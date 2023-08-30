Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 89

Normal 81

Record: 1948, 1953, 1983 95

Low temperature 51

Low one year ago 68

Normal 59

Record: 1965 38

Maumee stage 1.55 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 1

For August 169

Rainfall

For Tuesday trace

For August 2.48 inches (−1.07)

For the year 26.94 inches (−0.87)

Relative humidity

Highest 89% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 48% at 12 p.m.

Average 69%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:05 a.m.

Sunset 8:16 p.m.

Moonset 6:12 a.m.

Moonrise 8:30 p.m.

Full Moon

Today

Last Quarter

Sept. 6

New Moon

Sept. 14

First Quarter

Sept. 22