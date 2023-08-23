Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 81

Normal 82

Record: 1936 98

Low temperature 63

Low one year ago 61

Normal 61

Record: 1907, 1909, 1923 46

Maumee stage 1.67 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 7

For August 112

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For August 2.48 inches (−0.22)

For the year 26.94 inches (−0.02)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 47% at 1 p.m.

Average 69%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:58 a.m.

Sunset 8:27 p.m.

Moonset 11:46 p.m.

Moonrise 3:18 p.m.

First Quarter

Aug. 24

Full Moon

Aug. 30

Last Quarter

Sept. 6

New Moon

Sept. 14