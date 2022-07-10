Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 77

Normal 84

Record: 1936 102

Low temperature 63

Low one year ago 60

Normal 64

Record: 1899 44

Maumee stage 9.86 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 7

For July 92

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For July 3.57 inches (2.34)

For the year 19.39 inches (−2.05)

Relative humidity

Highest 87% at 1 a.m.

Lowest 44% at 5 p.m.

Average 66%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:18 a.m.

Sunset 9:14 p.m.

Moonrise 5:01 p.m.

Moonset 2:56 a.m. Monday

Full Moon

July 13

Last Quarter

July 20

New Moon

July 28

First Quarter

Aug. 5