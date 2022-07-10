Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 77
Normal 84
Record: 1936 102
Low temperature 63
Low one year ago 60
Normal 64
Record: 1899 44
Maumee stage 9.86 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 7
For July 92
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For July 3.57 inches (2.34)
For the year 19.39 inches (−2.05)
Relative humidity
Highest 87% at 1 a.m.
Lowest 44% at 5 p.m.
Average 66%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:18 a.m.
Sunset 9:14 p.m.
Moonrise 5:01 p.m.
Moonset 2:56 a.m. Monday
Full Moon
July 13
Last Quarter
July 20
New Moon
July 28
First Quarter
Aug. 5