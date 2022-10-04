Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 68

High one year ago 77

Normal 70

Record: 1898 91

Low temperature 39

Low one year ago 60

Normal 47

Record: 1974 25

Maumee stage 1.51 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 11

For October 26

Rainfall

For Monday none

For October none (−0.30)

For the year 27.38 inches (−4.02)

Relative humidity

Highest 89% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 36% at 2 p.m.

Average 63%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:40 a.m.

Sunset 7:17 p.m.

Moonrise 4:57 p.m.

Moonset 2:24 a.m.

Full Moon

Oct. 9

Last Quarter

Oct. 17

New Moon

Oct. 25

First Quarter

Nov. 1