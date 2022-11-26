Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 52
High one year ago 48
Normal 45
Record: 1908, 1915 67
Low temperature 38
Low one year ago 33
Normal 30
Record: 1950 −1
Maumee stage 1.55 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 20
For November 543
Rainfall
For Friday trace
For November 0.41 inch (−2.05)
For the year 29.53 inches (−6.98)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For November 3.5 inches (1.3)
Since July 1 4.2 inches (2.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:40 a.m.
Sunset 5:14 p.m.
Moonrise 10:58 a.m.
Moonset 7:46 p.m.
First Quarter
Nov. 30
Full Moon
Dec. 7
Last Quarter
Dec. 16
New Moon
Dec. 23