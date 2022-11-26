Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 52

High one year ago 48

Normal 45

Record: 1908, 1915 67

Low temperature 38

Low one year ago 33

Normal 30

Record: 1950 −1

Maumee stage 1.55 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 20

For November 543

Rainfall

For Friday trace

For November 0.41 inch (−2.05)

For the year 29.53 inches (−6.98)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For November 3.5 inches (1.3)

Since July 1 4.2 inches (2.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:40 a.m.

Sunset 5:14 p.m.

Moonrise 10:58 a.m.

Moonset 7:46 p.m.

First Quarter

Nov. 30

Full Moon

Dec. 7

Last Quarter

Dec. 16

New Moon

Dec. 23