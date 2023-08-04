Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 86
High one year ago 92
Normal 83
Record: 1944 97
Low temperature 58
Low one year ago 65
Normal 63
Record: 1965 42
Maumee stage 2.42 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 7
For August 16
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For August none (−0.36)
For the year 24.46 inches (−0.16)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 44% at 2 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:39 a.m.
Sunset 8:53 p.m.
Moonset 10:02 a.m.
Moonrise 10:58 p.m.
Last Quarter
Aug. 8
New Moon
Aug. 16
First Quarter
Aug. 24
Full Moon
Aug. 30