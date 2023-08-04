Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 86

High one year ago 92

Normal 83

Record: 1944 97

Low temperature 58

Low one year ago 65

Normal 63

Record: 1965 42

Maumee stage 2.42 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 7

For August 16

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For August none (−0.36)

For the year 24.46 inches (−0.16)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 44% at 2 p.m.

Average 69%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:39 a.m.

Sunset 8:53 p.m.

Moonset 10:02 a.m.

Moonrise 10:58 p.m.

Last Quarter

Aug. 8

New Moon

Aug. 16

First Quarter

Aug. 24

Full Moon

Aug. 30