Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 85
High one year ago 70
Normal 84
Record: 1936 98
Low temperature 61
Low one year ago 63
Normal 64
Record: 1898 44
Maumee stage 9.16 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 8
For July 104
Rainfall
For Monday none
For July 3.57 inches (2.07)
For the year 19.39 inches (−2.32)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 49% at 11 a.m.
Average 70%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:19 a.m.
Sunset 9:13 p.m.
Moonrise 8:47 p.m.
Moonset 5:40 a.m. Wednesday
Full Moon
July 13
Last Quarter
July 20
New Moon
July 28
First Quarter
Aug. 5