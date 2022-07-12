Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 85

High one year ago 70

Normal 84

Record: 1936 98

Low temperature 61

Low one year ago 63

Normal 64

Record: 1898 44

Maumee stage 9.16 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 8

For July 104

Rainfall

For Monday none

For July 3.57 inches (2.07)

For the year 19.39 inches (−2.32)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 49% at 11 a.m.

Average 70%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:19 a.m.

Sunset 9:13 p.m.

Moonrise 8:47 p.m.

Moonset 5:40 a.m. Wednesday

Full Moon

July 13

Last Quarter

July 20

New Moon

July 28

First Quarter

Aug. 5