Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 84
High one year ago 77
Normal 80
Record: 1953 100
Low temperature 63
Low one year ago 53
Normal 58
Record: 1909 39
Maumee stage 7.91 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 9
For September 18
Rainfall
For Friday none
For September none
For the year 25.42 inches (−2.87)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 55% at 4 p.m.
Average 76%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:09 a.m.
Sunset 8:10 p.m.
Moonrise 3:02 p.m.
Moonset 12:11 a.m. Sunday
First Quarter
Today
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17
New Moon
Sept. 25