Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 84

High one year ago 77

Normal 80

Record: 1953 100

Low temperature 63

Low one year ago 53

Normal 58

Record: 1909 39

Maumee stage 7.91 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 9

For September 18

Rainfall

For Friday none

For September none

For the year 25.42 inches (−2.87)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 55% at 4 p.m.

Average 76%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:09 a.m.

Sunset 8:10 p.m.

Moonrise 3:02 p.m.

Moonset 12:11 a.m. Sunday

First Quarter

Today

Full Moon

Sept. 10

Last Quarter

Sept. 17

New Moon

Sept. 25