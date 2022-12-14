Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 36

High one year ago 48

Normal 38

Record: 2015 63

Low temperature 34

Low one year ago 30

Normal 25

Record: 1958 −8

Maumee stage 1.74 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 30

For December 375

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For December 0.16 inch (−0.89)

For the year 31.18 inches (−6.88)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For December none (−2.7)

Since July 1 4.2 inches (−0.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:58 a.m.

Sunset 5:13 p.m.

Moonset 12:30 p.m.

Moonrise 11:14 p.m.

Last Quarter

Dec. 16

New Moon

Dec. 23

First Quarter

Dec. 29

Full Moon

Jan. 6