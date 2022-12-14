Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 36
High one year ago 48
Normal 38
Record: 2015 63
Low temperature 34
Low one year ago 30
Normal 25
Record: 1958 −8
Maumee stage 1.74 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 30
For December 375
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For December 0.16 inch (−0.89)
For the year 31.18 inches (−6.88)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For December none (−2.7)
Since July 1 4.2 inches (−0.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:58 a.m.
Sunset 5:13 p.m.
Moonset 12:30 p.m.
Moonrise 11:14 p.m.
Last Quarter
Dec. 16
New Moon
Dec. 23
First Quarter
Dec. 29
Full Moon
Jan. 6