Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 56

High one year ago 38

Normal 33

Record: 1997 63

Low temperature 43

Low one year ago 21

Normal 20

Record: 1904 −12

Maumee stage 8.68 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 15

For January 67

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For January 0.33 inch (−0.04)

For the year 0.33 inch (−0.04)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For January none (−1.2)

Since July 1 7.0 inches (−3.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:06 a.m.

Sunset 5:27 p.m.

Moonset 7:22 a.m.

Moonrise 4:08 p.m.

Full Moon

Jan. 6

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28