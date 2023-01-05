Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 56
High one year ago 38
Normal 33
Record: 1997 63
Low temperature 43
Low one year ago 21
Normal 20
Record: 1904 −12
Maumee stage 8.68 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 15
For January 67
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For January 0.33 inch (−0.04)
For the year 0.33 inch (−0.04)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For January none (−1.2)
Since July 1 7.0 inches (−3.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:06 a.m.
Sunset 5:27 p.m.
Moonset 7:22 a.m.
Moonrise 4:08 p.m.
Full Moon
Jan. 6
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28