Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 79

High one year ago 77

Normal 82

Record: 1965 95

Low temperature 63

Low one year ago 54

Normal 62

Record: 1962 43

Maumee stage 8.05 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 6

For August 126

Rainfall

For Monday none

For August 1.55 inches (−0.31)

For the year 23.71 inches (−2.41)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 48% at 5 p.m.

Average 71%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:52 a.m.

Sunset 8:38 p.m.

Moonset 11:59 a.m.

Moonrise 11:18 p.m.

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27

First Quarter

Sept. 3

Full Moon

Sept. 10