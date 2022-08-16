Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 79
High one year ago 77
Normal 82
Record: 1965 95
Low temperature 63
Low one year ago 54
Normal 62
Record: 1962 43
Maumee stage 8.05 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 6
For August 126
Rainfall
For Monday none
For August 1.55 inches (−0.31)
For the year 23.71 inches (−2.41)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 48% at 5 p.m.
Average 71%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:52 a.m.
Sunset 8:38 p.m.
Moonset 11:59 a.m.
Moonrise 11:18 p.m.
Last Quarter
Aug. 19
New Moon
Aug. 27
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 10