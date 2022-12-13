Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 39
High one year ago 46
Normal 38
Record: 2015 69
Low temperature 35
Low one year ago 30
Normal 25
Record: 1962 −7
Maumee stage 1.80 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 28
For December 345
Rainfall
For Monday none
For December 0.16 inches (−0.82)
For the year 31.18 inches (−6.81)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For December none (−2.4)
Since July 1 4.2 (−0.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:57 a.m.
Sunset 5:12 p.m.
Moonrise 10:12 p.m.
Moonset 12:30 p.m.
Last Quarter
Dec. 16
New Moon
Dec. 23
First Quarter
Dec. 29
Full Moon
Jan. 6