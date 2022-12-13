Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 39

High one year ago 46

Normal 38

Record: 2015 69

Low temperature 35

Low one year ago 30

Normal 25

Record: 1962 −7

Maumee stage 1.80 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 28

For December 345

Rainfall

For Monday none

For December 0.16 inches (−0.82)

For the year 31.18 inches (−6.81)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For December none (−2.4)

Since July 1 4.2 (−0.2)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:57 a.m.

Sunset 5:12 p.m.

Moonrise 10:12 p.m.

Moonset 12:30 p.m.

Last Quarter

Dec. 16

New Moon

Dec. 23

First Quarter

Dec. 29

Full Moon

Jan. 6