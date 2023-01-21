Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 36

High one year ago 24

Normal 32

Record: 1906 68

Low temperature 32

Low one year ago 16

Normal 18

Record: 1985 −22

Maumee stage 9.30 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 31

For January 539

Rainfall

For Friday trace

For January 1.60 inches (−0.15)

For the year 1.60 inches (−0.15)

Snowfall

For Friday trace

For January 0.1 inches (−6.8)

Since July 1 7.1 inches (−9.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8 a.m.

Sunset 5:43 p.m.

Moonrise 8:16 a.m.

Moonset 5:26 p.m.

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb. 5

Last Quarter

Feb. 13