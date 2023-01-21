Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 36
High one year ago 24
Normal 32
Record: 1906 68
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 16
Normal 18
Record: 1985 −22
Maumee stage 9.30 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 31
For January 539
Rainfall
For Friday trace
For January 1.60 inches (−0.15)
For the year 1.60 inches (−0.15)
Snowfall
For Friday trace
For January 0.1 inches (−6.8)
Since July 1 7.1 inches (−9.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8 a.m.
Sunset 5:43 p.m.
Moonrise 8:16 a.m.
Moonset 5:26 p.m.
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28
Full Moon
Feb. 5
Last Quarter
Feb. 13