Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 43

High one year ago 67

Normal 61

Record: 1942 88

Low temperature 35

Low one year ago 51

Normal 45

Record: 1963 27

Maumee stage 4.05 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 26

For May 26

Snowfall

For Monday trace (record)

For May trace (0.0)

For the year 21.7 inches (−11.9)

Rainfall

For Monday 0.25 inch

For May 0.25 inch (0.12)

For the year 13.98 (2.70)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:38 a.m.

Sunset 8:38 p.m.

Moonrise 5:35 p.m.

Moonset 5:37 a.m. Wednesday

Full Moon

May 5

Last Quarter

May 12

New Moon

May 19

First Quarter

May 27