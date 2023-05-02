Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 43
High one year ago 67
Normal 61
Record: 1942 88
Low temperature 35
Low one year ago 51
Normal 45
Record: 1963 27
Maumee stage 4.05 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 26
For May 26
Snowfall
For Monday trace (record)
For May trace (0.0)
For the year 21.7 inches (−11.9)
Rainfall
For Monday 0.25 inch
For May 0.25 inch (0.12)
For the year 13.98 (2.70)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:38 a.m.
Sunset 8:38 p.m.
Moonrise 5:35 p.m.
Moonset 5:37 a.m. Wednesday
Full Moon
May 5
Last Quarter
May 12
New Moon
May 19
First Quarter
May 27