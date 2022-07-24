Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 84
High one year ago 81
Normal 84
Record: 1933, 1934 98
Low temperature 66
Low one year ago 65
Normal 63
Record: 1904 46
Maumee stage 3.75 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 10
For July 216
Rainfall
For Saturday 1.02 inches
For July 6.04 inches (2.97)
For the year 21.86 inches (−1.42)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 8 a.m.
Lowest 44% at 5 p.m.
Average 71%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:28 a.m.
Sunset 9:04 p.m.
Moonset 6:25 p.m.
Moonrise 3:24 a.m. Monday
New Moon
July 28
First Quarter
Aug. 5
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug. 19