Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 84

High one year ago 81

Normal 84

Record: 1933, 1934 98

Low temperature 66

Low one year ago 65

Normal 63

Record: 1904 46

Maumee stage 3.75 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 10

For July 216

Rainfall

For Saturday 1.02 inches

For July 6.04 inches (2.97)

For the year 21.86 inches (−1.42)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 8 a.m.

Lowest 44% at 5 p.m.

Average 71%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:28 a.m.

Sunset 9:04 p.m.

Moonset 6:25 p.m.

Moonrise 3:24 a.m. Monday

New Moon

July 28

First Quarter

Aug. 5

Full Moon

Aug. 11

Last Quarter

Aug. 19