Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 83

High one year ago 92

Normal 81

Record: 1899, 1947, 1962 95

Low temperature 57

Low one year ago 68

Normal 60

Record: 1987 44

Maumee stage 2.01 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 5

For August 170

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For August 2.20 inches (−0.73)

For the year 24.36 inches (−2.83)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 52% at 3 p.m.

Average 75%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:01 a.m.

Sunset 8:24 p.m.

Moonset 8:05 p.m.

Moonrise 6 a.m.

New Moon

Aug. 27

First Quarter

Sept. 3

Full Moon

Sept. 10

Last Quarter

Sept. 17