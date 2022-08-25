Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 83
High one year ago 92
Normal 81
Record: 1899, 1947, 1962 95
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 68
Normal 60
Record: 1987 44
Maumee stage 2.01 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 5
For August 170
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For August 2.20 inches (−0.73)
For the year 24.36 inches (−2.83)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 52% at 3 p.m.
Average 75%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:01 a.m.
Sunset 8:24 p.m.
Moonset 8:05 p.m.
Moonrise 6 a.m.
New Moon
Aug. 27
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17