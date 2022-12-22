Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 34
High one year ago 41
Normal 36
Record: 1967 61
Low temperature 22
Low one year ago 26
Normal 23
Record: 1989 −17
Maumee stage 1.92 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 37
For December 664
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For December 0.68 inch (−0.97)
For the year 31.70 inches (−6.96)
Snowfall
For Wednesday trace
For December 0.3 inch (−4.4)
Since July 1 4.5 inches (−2.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:03 a.m.
Sunset 5:16 p.m.
Moonrise 7:23 a.m.
Moonset 4:20 p.m.
New Moon
Dec. 23
First Quarter
Dec. 29
Full Moon
Jan. 6
Last Quarter
Jan. 14