Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 34

High one year ago 41

Normal 36

Record: 1967 61

Low temperature 22

Low one year ago 26

Normal 23

Record: 1989 −17

Maumee stage 1.92 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 37

For December 664

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For December 0.68 inch (−0.97)

For the year 31.70 inches (−6.96)

Snowfall

For Wednesday trace

For December 0.3 inch (−4.4)

Since July 1 4.5 inches (−2.2)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:03 a.m.

Sunset 5:16 p.m.

Moonrise 7:23 a.m.

Moonset 4:20 p.m.

New Moon

Dec. 23

First Quarter

Dec. 29

Full Moon

Jan. 6

Last Quarter

Jan. 14