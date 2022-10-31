Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 62

High one year ago 54

Normal 57

Record: 1927, 1950 79

Low temperature 36

Low one year ago 50

Normal 38

Record: 1988 20

Maumee stage 1.55 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 16

For October 383

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For October 1.52 inches (−1.34)

For the year 28.9 inches (−5.06)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For October 0.7 inch (0.6)

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:10 a.m.

Sunset 6:37 p.m.

Moonrise 2:57 p.m.

Moonset 12:13 a.m. Tuesday

First Quarter

Nov. 1

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23