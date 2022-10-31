Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 62
High one year ago 54
Normal 57
Record: 1927, 1950 79
Low temperature 36
Low one year ago 50
Normal 38
Record: 1988 20
Maumee stage 1.55 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 16
For October 383
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For October 1.52 inches (−1.34)
For the year 28.9 inches (−5.06)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For October 0.7 inch (0.6)
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:10 a.m.
Sunset 6:37 p.m.
Moonrise 2:57 p.m.
Moonset 12:13 a.m. Tuesday
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23