Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 35
High one year ago 44
Normal 45
Record: 1925 73
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 28
Normal 45
Record: 1984 0
Maumee stage 10.39 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 31
For March 243
Rainfall
For Friday 0.20 inch
For March 1.45 inches (0.62)
For the year 8.36 inches (2.93)
Snowfall
For Friday 1.7 inches
For March 2.4 inches (0.4)
Since July 1 20 inches (−10.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:59 a.m.
Sunset 6:42 p.m.
Moonset 8:52 a.m.
Moonrise 11:15 p.m.
Last Quarter
March 14
New Moon
March 21
First Quarter
March 28
Full Moon
April 6