Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 35

High one year ago 44

Normal 45

Record: 1925 73

Low temperature 32

Low one year ago 28

Normal 45

Record: 1984 0

Maumee stage 10.39 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 31

For March 243

Rainfall

For Friday 0.20 inch

For March 1.45 inches (0.62)

For the year 8.36 inches (2.93)

Snowfall

For Friday 1.7 inches

For March 2.4 inches (0.4)

Since July 1 20 inches (−10.2)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:59 a.m.

Sunset 6:42 p.m.

Moonset 8:52 a.m.

Moonrise 11:15 p.m.

Last Quarter

March 14

New Moon

March 21

First Quarter

March 28

Full Moon

April 6